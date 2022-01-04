USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday

2202401-N-UN585-2022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) celebrate the birthday of the navy chief with a cake cutting ceremony on the ship's mess deck, April 1. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

