    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    2202401-N-UN585-2017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) celebrate the birthday of the navy chief with a cake cutting ceremony on the ship's mess deck, April 1. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7123049
    VIRIN: 220401-N-UN585-2017
    Resolution: 6541x4361
    Size: 688.81 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday
    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday
    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday
    USS Ross celebrates Navy chief birthday

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    Navy Chief
    cake cutting ceremony
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Chief birthday

