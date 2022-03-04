Missouri Air National Guard trains on Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Missouri Air National Guard Senior Airman Hayden Potter teaches Technical Sgt. Ashley Anderson how to use a tourniquet during Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC) over April drill weekend.

SrA Potter taught hundreds of Air Guard members TCCC. He uses both experience from his military career along with his civilian profession as a paramedic.

