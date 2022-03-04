Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Air National Guard trains on Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 2 of 2]

    MO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Elise Rich 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Missouri Air National Guard Senior Airman Hayden Potter teaches Technical Sgt. Ashley Anderson how to use a tourniquet during Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC) over April drill weekend.
    SrA Potter taught hundreds of Air Guard members TCCC. He uses both experience from his military career along with his civilian profession as a paramedic.

