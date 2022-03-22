Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps CDR LTG Donahue visits 1ABCT, 3ID [Image 1 of 3]

    XVIII Airborne Corps CDR LTG Donahue visits 1ABCT, 3ID

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, left, Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps visited U.S. Soldiers from 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwoehr Training Area, on Tuesday 22 March 2022. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps CDR LTG Donahue visits 1ABCT, 3ID [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

