XVIII Airborne Corps CDR LTG Donahue visits 1ABCT, 3ID

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, left, Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps visited U.S. Soldiers from 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwoehr Training Area, on Tuesday 22 March 2022. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)

