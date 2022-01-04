Dignified Transfer of Marine Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz

Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, April 2, 2022 at at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tomkiewicz was one of four U.S. Marines killed March 18, 2022, during a training flight near Bodo, Norway during Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Date Taken: 04.01.2022