1st Luitenat Daniel Borgerding from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group salutes the remains of Matthew J. Tomkiewicz during a dignified transfer April 2, 2022 at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tomkiewicz was one of four Marines killed March 18, 2022, during a training flight near Bodo, Norway during Exercise Cold Response 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7122838
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-FB540-1087
|Resolution:
|2996x2996
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Dignified Transfer of Marine Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz [Image 494 of 494], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT