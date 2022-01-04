Dignified Transfer of Marine Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz

1st Luitenat Daniel Borgerding from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group salutes the remains of Matthew J. Tomkiewicz during a dignified transfer April 2, 2022 at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tomkiewicz was one of four Marines killed March 18, 2022, during a training flight near Bodo, Norway during Exercise Cold Response 2022.

