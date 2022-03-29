220329-N-UN585-1068 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 29, 2022) Damage Control Fireman Juan Ruelas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), checks for structural damage as he moves through the ship's main engine room during a main space fire drill, March 29. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 11:43 Photo ID: 7122829 VIRIN: 220329-N-UN585-1068 Resolution: 4149x6223 Size: 767.25 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.