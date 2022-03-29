USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill

220329-N-UN585-2058 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 29, 2022) Damage Control Fireman Juan Ruelas, right, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Dustin Calton, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), search for fire and damage in the ship's main engine room during a main space fire drill, March 29. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022