220329-M-AU949-0312 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (March 29, 2022) - U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and a U.S. Soldier with 5th Special Forces Group (SFG) (Airborne) engage targets during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 29. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7122722 VIRIN: 220329-M-AU949-0312 Resolution: 5259x3506 Size: 5.97 MB Location: BH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.