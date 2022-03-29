220329-M-AU949-0319 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (March 29, 2022) – A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires a M18 service pistol during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 29. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 04:48
|Photo ID:
|7122727
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-AU949-0319
|Resolution:
|4648x3099
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
