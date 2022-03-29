220329-M-AU949-0319 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (March 29, 2022) – A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires a M18 service pistol during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 29. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 04:48 Photo ID: 7122727 VIRIN: 220329-M-AU949-0319 Resolution: 4648x3099 Size: 4.17 MB Location: BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.