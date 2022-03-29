Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot [Image 9 of 9]

    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot

    BAHRAIN

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220329-M-AU949-0319 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (March 29, 2022) – A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires a M18 service pistol during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 29. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 04:48
    Photo ID: 7122727
    VIRIN: 220329-M-AU949-0319
    Resolution: 4648x3099
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot
    Range Day: FASTCENT conducts CMP shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    FASTCENT
    TF 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT