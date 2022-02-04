A child wears a Soldier's helmet while inside a 3rd infantry Division M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia, April 2, 2022. The static vehicle display was a part of Military Appreciation Day, held on the second to last day of the Club Car Championship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anthony Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 21:35 Photo ID: 7122541 VIRIN: 220402-A-HS753-209 Resolution: 6673x4449 Size: 976.79 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.