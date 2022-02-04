Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day [Image 9 of 11]

    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A child wears a Soldier's helmet while inside a 3rd infantry Division M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia, April 2, 2022. The static vehicle display was a part of Military Appreciation Day, held on the second to last day of the Club Car Championship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anthony Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 21:35
    Photo ID: 7122541
    VIRIN: 220402-A-HS753-209
    Resolution: 6673x4449
    Size: 976.79 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day
    The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Helicopter
    Golf
    Military Appreciation
    Static Displays
    Club Car Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT