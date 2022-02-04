The 3rd Infantry Division supports military appreciation day

Children look out of the hatch of a 3rd infantry Division Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at the Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia, April 2, 2022. The static vehicle display was a part of Military Appreciation Day, held on the second to last day of the Club Car Championship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7122543
|VIRIN:
|220402-A-HS753-147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|991.22 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
