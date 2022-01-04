Navy Medicine Leadership Celebrate Chiefs Birthday at Colors

Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Rear Adm. Darin Via, and Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Capt. Shelley Perkins, attended the raising of the national ensign during morning colors on April 1, 2022. Leadership joined 24 Navy chiefs to celebrate the 129th birthday of the Chiefs Mess. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high-performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

