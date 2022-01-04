Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Leadership Celebrate Chiefs Birthday at Colors [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Medicine Leadership Celebrate Chiefs Birthday at Colors

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Rear Adm. Darin Via, and Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Capt. Shelley Perkins, attended the raising of the national ensign during morning colors on April 1, 2022. Leadership joined 24 Navy chiefs to celebrate the 129th birthday of the Chiefs Mess. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7122438
    VIRIN: 220401-N-KC192-1033
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Medicine Leadership Celebrate Chiefs Birthday at Colors [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rear Admiral
    Colors
    NMCP
    NMFL
    NAVMEDFORLANT

