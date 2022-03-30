Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunston Hall: securing Landing Craft Unit [Image 5 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: securing Landing Craft Unit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    Arlington is underway conducting an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX) with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 08:17
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall: securing Landing Craft Unit [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

