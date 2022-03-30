Gunston Hall: securing Landing Craft Unit

Machine Repairman 3rd Class Justin Mongen carries a plank to secure a Landing Craft Unit (LCU) aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), March 30, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|03.30.2022
|04.02.2022 08:17
|7122173
|220330-N-PS818-1019
|6052x4035
|895.74 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
