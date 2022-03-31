Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole weapons familiarization

    USS Cole weapons familiarization

    RED SEA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Stachyra 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220331-N-CS075-1004 RED SEA (March 31, 2022) Sailors fire M4 rifles during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) while operating in the Red Sea, March 31. Cole is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Location: RED SEA
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Cole
    Red Sea
    NAVCENT

