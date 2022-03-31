220331-N-CS075-1004 RED SEA (March 31, 2022) Sailors fire M4 rifles during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) while operating in the Red Sea, March 31. Cole is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:44 Photo ID: 7122102 VIRIN: 220331-N-CS075-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.22 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole weapons familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.