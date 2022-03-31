USS Cole weapons familiarization

220331-N-CS075-1001 RED SEA (March 31, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class David Hildebrandt scores a target after a small arms familiarization course aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) while operating in the Red Sea, March 31. Cole is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 03:44
|Photo ID:
|7122100
|VIRIN:
|220331-N-CS075-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
