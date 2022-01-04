Pallets of illegal narcotics offloaded from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC-624) following a drug offload at Base Miami Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The Dauntless is homeported in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7122077
|VIRIN:
|220401-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|5972x3987
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
