    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Pallets of illegal narcotics offloaded from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC-624) following a drug offload at Base Miami Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The Dauntless is homeported in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

