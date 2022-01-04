Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC-624) crewmembers offload bales of illegal narcotics on to pallet at Base Miami Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The Dauntless is homeported in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

