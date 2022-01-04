U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC-624) crewmembers offload bales of illegal narcotics on to pallet at Base Miami Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The Dauntless is homeported in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 01:09 Photo ID: 7122075 VIRIN: 220401-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 4803x3206 Size: 10.27 MB Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloads more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.