Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220401-N-VJ326-1062 [Image 3 of 4]

    220401-N-VJ326-1062

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220401-N-VJ326-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Joseph Leitner, from Bemidji, Minn., conducts damage control training on the mess decks of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7122073
    VIRIN: 220401-N-VJ326-1062
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 761.32 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220401-N-VJ326-1062 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220401-N-VJ326-1248
    220401-N-VJ326-1038
    220401-N-VJ326-1062
    220401-N-VJ326-1109

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    MAG 13
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT