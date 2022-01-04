220401-N-VJ326-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Patrick Edmonds, from Chicago, conducts damage control training on the mess decks of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
This work, 220401-N-VJ326-1038 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
