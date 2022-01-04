Tech Sgt. Kuris Geiger, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron smiles during a conversation with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 1, 2022. Gen. Brown visited the base to meet with Airmen and experience first-hand the innovative ways they're advancing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|04.01.2022
|04.01.2022 22:24
|7121885
|220401-F-BQ566-1014
|5614x3783
|6.54 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
This work, CSAF visits MacDill AFB, Discusses Innovation [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
