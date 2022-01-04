Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF visits MacDill AFB, Discusses Innovation [Image 2 of 12]

    CSAF visits MacDill AFB, Discusses Innovation

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. listens to a briefing during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 1, 2022. Gen. Brown visited the base to meet with Airmen and experience first-hand the innovative ways they're advancing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 22:24
    Photo ID: 7121880
    VIRIN: 220401-F-BQ566-1017
    Resolution: 4645x3716
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits MacDill AFB, Discusses Innovation [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

