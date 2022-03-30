Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room [Image 2 of 4]

    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. Larry Smith attends a conference room renaming ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The conference room was renamed the Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room in honor of Smith’s 44 years of service in the Air Force and decades of support to the 15th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 21:53
    Photo ID: 7121846
    VIRIN: 220330-F-GM429-0039
    Resolution: 4288x2859
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room
    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room
    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room
    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSS
    JBPHH
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT