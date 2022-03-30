Retired Chief Master Sgt. Larry Smith attends a conference room renaming ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The conference room was renamed the Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room in honor of Smith’s 44 years of service in the Air Force and decades of support to the 15th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

