    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room [Image 3 of 4]

    Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Wing mission and planning room was recently renamed to the Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 30, 2022. U.S. Air Force Retired Chief Master Sgt. Larry “Smitty” Smith served 44 years in the Air Force and dedicated decades of support, training and mentoring to young Airmen in the 15th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 21:53
    Photo ID: 7121847
    VIRIN: 220330-F-GM429-0009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Larry Smith Mission and Planning Room [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    JBPHH
    USAF

