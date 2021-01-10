Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project [Image 1 of 2]

    Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project

    KINDRED, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    St. Paul District Commander Col. Karl Jansen, Deputy District Engineer Kevin Wilson, join Kindred, North Dakota’s mayor and several city council members to celebrate the city’s sanitary sewer project groundbreaking Oct. 1, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 18:07
    This work, Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    groundbreaking
    Kindred
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

