St. Paul District Commander Col. Karl Jansen, Deputy District Engineer Kevin Wilson, join Kindred, North Dakota’s mayor and several city council members to celebrate the city’s sanitary sewer project groundbreaking Oct. 1, 2021.
Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project
