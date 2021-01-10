Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project [Image 2 of 2]

    KINDRED, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, and Kevin Wilson, deputy district engineer, discuss Kindred’s aging sanitary lift station with the city’s consultant, Brandon Oye, Oct. 1, 2021.

