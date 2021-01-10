Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, and Kevin Wilson, deputy district engineer, discuss Kindred’s aging sanitary lift station with the city’s consultant, Brandon Oye, Oct. 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7121509
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-A1415-002
|Resolution:
|945x1936
|Size:
|477.54 KB
|Location:
|KINDRED, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps and Kindred, North Dakota, break ground on sanitary sewer project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT