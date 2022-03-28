Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal, state agencies partner for fire-suppression training with Black Hawks at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 22]

    Federal, state agencies partner for fire-suppression training with Black Hawks at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., carries a giant water bucket to a douse a fire March 28, 2022, on South Post as part of fire-suppression training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7121495
    VIRIN: 220328-A-OK556-081
    Resolution: 1763x960
    Size: 352.12 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal, state agencies partner for fire-suppression training with Black Hawks at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 22], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Federal, state agencies partner for fire-suppression training with Black Hawks at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Army Reserve
    training
    Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy

