Federal, state agencies partner for fire-suppression training with Black Hawks at Fort McCoy

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., carries a giant water bucket to a douse a fire March 28, 2022, on South Post as part of fire-suppression training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

