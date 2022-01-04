Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off

Caitlin Chun, executive assistant Naval Medical Forces Support Command, right, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuhner, NMFSC commander, center, and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jason Reynolds, NMFSC CMC, left, hold encouragement signs during a "Stand Against Sexual Assault" drive-by information and support campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Walters gate. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA will be collaborating and joining forces to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

