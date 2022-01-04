Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off [Image 5 of 5]

    Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Caitlin Chun, executive assistant Naval Medical Forces Support Command, right, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuhner, NMFSC commander, center, and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jason Reynolds, NMFSC CMC, left, hold encouragement signs during a "Stand Against Sexual Assault" drive-by information and support campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Walters gate. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA will be collaborating and joining forces to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:55
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
