U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Deserae Griego, Navy Hospital Corpsman Basic - A course, instructor, holds an encouragement sign during a "Stand Against Sexual Assault" drive-by information and support campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Walters gate. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA will be collaborating and joining forces to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7121153
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FV908-146
|Resolution:
|6951x4634
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
