Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Deserae Griego, Navy Hospital Corpsman Basic - A course, instructor, holds an encouragement sign during a "Stand Against Sexual Assault" drive-by information and support campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Walters gate. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA will be collaborating and joining forces to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

