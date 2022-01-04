Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off [Image 4 of 5]

    Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Deserae Griego, Navy Hospital Corpsman Basic - A course, instructor, holds an encouragement sign during a "Stand Against Sexual Assault" drive-by information and support campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Walters gate. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA will be collaborating and joining forces to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    This work, Sexual Violence Prevention Month kick-off [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

