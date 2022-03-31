U.S. Navy Airman Randy Hernandez, from Lubbock, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), sends supplies to Sailors on the deck below aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, March 31, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

