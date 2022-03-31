Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Cassandra Poepoe, from Molokai, Hawaii, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jason Morey, from San Diego, both assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in a trash clean up event outside of Newport News Shipbuilding, in Newport News, Virginia, March, 31, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan J. Batchelder)

Date Taken: 03.31.2022