Hail to the Chiefs

Chief Petty Officers from the South Texas Chief Petty Officers Association and Sailors and staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi joined to observe morning colors at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi in celebration of the 129thh birthday of the Navy Chief Petty Officer.

The rank of Chief Petty Officer as we know it, was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “Petty Officer First Class” was shifted to “Chief Petty Officer.” Today, there are more than 30,000 Chief Petty Officers, Senior Chief Petty Officers, and Master Chief Petty Officers in the Navy. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability.

