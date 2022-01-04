Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hail to the Chiefs [Image 1 of 3]

    Hail to the Chiefs

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Chief Petty Officers from the South Texas Chief Petty Officers Association and Sailors and staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi joined to observe morning colors at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi in celebration of the 129thh birthday of the Navy Chief Petty Officer.
    The rank of Chief Petty Officer as we know it, was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “Petty Officer First Class” was shifted to “Chief Petty Officer.” Today, there are more than 30,000 Chief Petty Officers, Senior Chief Petty Officers, and Master Chief Petty Officers in the Navy. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:17
    Photo ID: 7120816
    VIRIN: 220401-N-VM142-001
    Resolution: 1532x1124
    Size: 400.32 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hail to the Chiefs [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hail to the Chiefs
    Hail to the Chiefs
    Hail to the Chiefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT