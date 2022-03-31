Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dandelion Children [Image 3 of 3]

    Dandelion Children

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Gabriella Sullivan (right) dressing up in traditional dress with a classmate for preschool in Okinawa, Japan. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (Courtesy photo by Carey Sullivan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dandelion Children [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

