Erina Sullivan,(right) and Carey Sullivan (Left) pinning then 1st Lt. John Sullivan at his promotion ceremony. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:38 Photo ID: 7120471 VIRIN: 220331-A-ID591-262 Resolution: 1291x1943 Size: 764.83 KB Location: KY, US Hometown: LAURIUM, MI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dandelion Children [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.