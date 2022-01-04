Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General swears in newest members of the Military at the 2022 Houston Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7120457
|VIRIN:
|220401-A-UJ498-488
|Resolution:
|919x612
|Size:
|191.25 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General at Houston Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
