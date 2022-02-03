Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General meets with Veterans for Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the 2022 Houston Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7120455
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-UJ498-423
|Resolution:
|2801x3750
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General at Houston Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
