Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo BILAT [Image 6 of 7]

    Kosovo BILAT

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Stanford Toran 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Three members of Kosovo Special Intervention Unit split in different directions to clear a building during a bilateral training exercise with 10th Special Forces Group, March 18, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The exercise strengthens relationships, increases interoperability and enhances our partner nation’s ability to provide security in the Balkans region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stanford Toran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7120453
    VIRIN: 220318-A-LS292-1053
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo BILAT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT
    Kosovo BILAT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOCEUR #KOSOVO #BILAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT