Three members of Kosovo Special Intervention Unit split in different directions to clear a building during a bilateral training exercise with 10th Special Forces Group, March 18, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The exercise strengthens relationships, increases interoperability and enhances our partner nation’s ability to provide security in the Balkans region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stanford Toran)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7120453
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-LS292-1053
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kosovo BILAT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
