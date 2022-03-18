Kosovo BILAT

Four members of Kosovo Special Intervention Unit proceed up stairs to clear a building during a bilateral training exercise with 10th Special Forces Group, March 18, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The exercise strengthens relationships, increases interoperability and enhances our partner nation’s ability to provide security in the Balkans region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stanford Toran)

