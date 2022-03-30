Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building a Better Future | Balikatan 22 [Image 2 of 3]

    Building a Better Future | Balikatan 22

    PHILIPPINES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Marine with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group aids in the construction of a local school during Balikatan 22, Claveria, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Humanitarian Operations
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

