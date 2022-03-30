Building a Better Future | Balikatan 22

A U.S. Navy Sailor and a U.S. Marine with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Combat Logistics Regiment, 3d Marine Logistics Group work at a local school construction site during Balikatan 22, Claveria, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

