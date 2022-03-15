U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Seamus Severance, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker co-pilot, pilots a KC-135 assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, above Poland March 15, 2022. Severance deployed alongside other aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7120331 VIRIN: 220315-F-GM327-2014 Resolution: 7481x4208 Size: 17.78 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.