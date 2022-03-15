Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    An F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) KC-135 Stratotanker above Poland March 15, 2022. Aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 100th ARW deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    refueling
    USAFE
    F-35
    KC-135
    100th Air Refueling Wing

