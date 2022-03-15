100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe

An F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) KC-135 Stratotanker above Poland March 15, 2022. Aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 100th ARW deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag).

