Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220328-N-EV253-1015 [Image 1 of 3]

    220328-N-EV253-1015

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    220328-N-EV253-1015 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2021) – Chief Petty Officers (CPO) assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Pacific (COMHSCWINGPAC), and CPOs representing tenant squadrons responsible to COMHSCWINGPAC, render salutes during a flag raising ceremony commemorating the 129th birthday of the rank of CPO, which is celebrated annually on April 1. COMHSCWINGPAC mans, trains, and equips HSC squadrons to conduct manned and unmanned maritime attack, combat support, and airborne mine countermeasures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:26
    Photo ID: 7120207
    VIRIN: 220328-N-EV253-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220328-N-EV253-1015 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220328-N-EV253-1015
    220328-N-EV253-1038
    220328-N-EV253-1022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    HSC
    Navy Chief
    CPO Birthday
    Flag Raising Ceremony
    HSCWINGPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT