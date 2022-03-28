220328-N-EV253-1022 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2021) – Chief Petty Officers (CPO) assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Pacific (COMHSCWINGPAC), and CPOs representing tenant squadrons responsible to COMHSCWINGPAC, render salutes during a flag raising ceremony commemorating the 129th birthday of the rank of CPO, which is celebrated annually on April 1. COMHSCWINGPAC mans, trains, and equips HSC squadrons to conduct manned and unmanned maritime attack, combat support, and airborne mine countermeasures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

